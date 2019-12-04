Pearl police arrest man for impersonating a police officer

PEARL, Miss. (WJTV) – The Pearl Police Department arrested 26-year-old Charlie Winston IV of Jackson, for impersonating a police officer.

Investigators said Winston was driving a black 2016 Kia Soul, with white flashing lights on the dash and visors. He reportedly pulled over another driver on I-20 near Pearson Road around 9:00 a.m. on Wednesday.

Pearl Police said they were notified about the stop. When officers arrived, they saw a tactical vest and what appeared to be two handguns in the passenger seat of Winston’s vehicle. Investigators said the guns were BB guns that looked real.

Winston is charged with impersonating an officer and no driver’s license.

Pearl Police are asking the public if they have come in contact with Winston to call the Criminal Investigations Division at 601-932-3578 or email criminal.investigations@cityofpearl.com.

Winston is being held at the Rankin County Detention Center on a $50,000 bond.