People’s Place, Tommy Hilfiger’s original store, returning to Elmira

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – “This is what we call the new gateway to the new district that is downtown Elmira.”

A reimagined version of Tommy Hilfiger’s original store People’s Place will be coming to downtown Elmira.

The store will be located in the former Schreibman’s Jewelry store on Baldwin Street where Hilfiger’s father Richard worked for years. The building will serve multiple functions, such as an art gallery, gift shop, studio, and a museum.

The project is being spearheaded by artist Michael Houghton, a very close friend of the Hilfiger family, landlord Jim Capriotti, and Community Arts of Elmira.

Michael Houghton

“So we want to try to show off people who have been kind of like ‘where do I set up?’ Give them their space,” said Houghton.

“We are absolutely thrilled that an independent artist like Michael Houghton has shown interest, more than just interest, has created vision and to help build that vision with Michael has been an absolute thrill for Community Arts of Elmira,” exclaimed Lynne Rousinko.

Houghton hopes that the new space will not only give artists and community members a space to express and enjoy themselves, but it will help revitalize the city.

“This is kind of like an open canvas to any businesses that could happen.”

Second District Councilperson Brent Stermer also has a hand in the project, and he agrees that the return of People’s Place will help downtown.

“It’s really just one more piece of what it’ll take to revitalize our downtown.”

Tommy Hilfiger will be supplying memorabilia from the original store, which will be displayed in the building’s museum.

In 2019 18 News sat down with Hilfiger for an exclusive interview in his New York City office discussing how he built People’s Place, living in Elmira, and how he grew his global brand.

The entire interview can be seen below.

Houghton hopes to have the store open during the summer of 2020.