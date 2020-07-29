‘Perseverance: Mission to Mars… Race to the Red Planet’

Episode Three – Ingenuity Takes Flight

NASA’s new Mars rover, Perseverance won’t be the only state-of-art craft blasting off to the red planet this week. It’s also carrying a special stowaway, that’s set to attempt a soaring feat in space exploration.

Ingenuity will ride along with the rover to the surface, and once dropped off, the drone aims to achieve a new flight first. Our special series continues, with Lu Parker, showing us how this Mars helicopter could make aviation history, and take exploring alien worlds to new heights.

This aired on the KTLA 5 News on July 29, 2020.