GEORGETOWN CO., S.C. (WROC) — A person of interest in the Brittanee Drexel case was arrested Wednesday, on obstruction of justice charges.

Raymond Moody is a registered sex offender who spend more than 20 years in a California prison. Police searched his South Carolina apartment after Drexel’s disappearance in 2009.

At the time, Moody claimed he was not in the area when Drexel went missing. In 2012, investigators discovered he was issued a traffic ticket in nearby Surfside Beach the day after Drexel’s disappearance.

According to the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office, Moody was arrested and jailed on obstruction of justice charges on May 4. Investigators have not provided any information indicating Moody’s arrest was in any way related to the Drexel case.

“After 13 years, the FBI has made an arrest,” Drexel’s father, Chad Drexel, said in a Facebook post Wednesday. “Charges pending along with National TV Conference. Coming in the next few days”

Brittanee Drexel went missing while on spring break in Myrtle Beach in 2009. The FBI announced in 2016 that witnesses claimed she was taken to McClellanville, where she was assaulted, murdered, and fed to alligators.

“FINALLY MY FAMILY CAN GET CLOSURE and hopefully bring my daughter home where she belongs,” Chad Drexel said in his post.

Drexel said he was not allowed to share any more information at the time.

The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office has denied News 8’s South Carolina affiliate access to an incident report for Moody’s arrest, which is against South Carolina’s public records law. Public information officer Jason Lesley told the station the report is “not approved for release.”

Last week, the FBI said no information could be released due to an ongoing investigation.

