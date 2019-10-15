PHOTOS: Protesters take to the streets ahead of debate

A Connecticut police officer's membership in the Proud Boys, a far-right group known for engaging in violent clashes at political rallies, didn't violate department policies, the town's police chief has concluded in response to a civil rights group's concerns.

The East Hampton officer, Kevin P. Wilcox, "stopped his association" with the Proud Boys in February, about five months before the Lawyers' Committee for Civil Rights Under Law inquired about his social media connections with other group members, Police Chief Dennis Woessner said.