There is yet another casualty to report due to COVID-19, Erie’s Pier 1 store on Peach Street.

The retail store is in bankruptcy and filed a request to begin closing all of its retail operations. The plan is to reopen and sell off its inventory in a court supervised bankruptcy process.

The company had sought a buyer for the retail chain, but the challenging retail environment made that impossible.

The store on Peach Street at the entrance to the Millcreek Mall has been there for decades.