Pilot rescued from freezing waters after emergency landing

Now to the harrowing survival story of the 19-year old pilot who crash-landed his plane on a Washington Lake then nearly drowned.

19-year old Brett Easter was flying high above Washington State Monday when his Ultralight’s engine failed. Easter kept his cool as he glided the plane down onto Lake Morton but while exiting the cockpit, Easter got tangled in his jacket, which trapped him in 47 degree water.

After fighting desperately to stay above water, he was about to give up when a pair of good Samaritans appeared on a kayak. They had seen the crash landing, and paddled into action.

“Robert was yelling at him. Stay up, you’re going to be okay, this isn’t your day. Not today.” said Lori Jurek, a good Samaritan.

“They said my core body temperature was so low, my brain shouldn’t have been coming back like that.” Easter said.

Easter spent the night in the hospital. There is still water in his lungs, but he says this one engine failure isn’t going to keep him from flying.