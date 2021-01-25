Popular McDonald’s item returns to menus

DALLAS (NEXSTAR) — McDonald’s confirmed its popular Spicy Chicken McNuggets are back on menus — but only for a limited time.

These things were all the craze in the fall of 2020. Some locations sold out of the fiery chicken delights in a matter of weeks.

As you might imagine, they’re similar to original nuggets but feature an added kick of chili and cayenne pepper.

McDonald’s only planned to make the spicy nuggets as a temporary thing. However, all the buzz had many insiders speculating they’d be back at some point. And here we are…

If you’d like a deal along with your spicy nuggets, McDonald’s is in the middle of a “throwback Thursday” promotion. Each Thursday, the fast food giant offers deals for people who order from the McDonald’s app and spend at least $1.

This week, January 28, McDonald’s is offering a small shake for 25 cents (with the same restrictions applied).

Upcoming offerings included a 20-cent apple pie and 35-cent large fries.

Earlier this month, McDonald’s added three new chicken sandwiches to its menu: the Crispy Chicken Sandwich, the Spicy Chicken Sandwich and the Deluxe Chicken Sandwich, with shredded lettuce, tomatoes and mayo.

The chicken sandwiches are available at restaurants nationwide.