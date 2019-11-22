“Prayers for Nick,” WRBL sends well wishes to Nick Vasos

COLUMBUS, GA.(WRBL)– We all get sick every once in a while. Usually, that means letting our boss know that we’re going to be out. Last night though, one Kansas City news anchor’s email went not only to his boss, but every news station in the company!

To Nick Vasos’ surprise, dozens of people from Nexstar stations responded to the chain, wishing him well. So many messages came through that Nexstar had to shut down the email chain!

Then, well-wishers and other participants went to Twitter with the hashtag ‘#PrayersForNick.’ People responded with funny comments, photos, and kind words, Including this poem from the News 3 team: