President Trump imposing sanctions on Turkey

ABC News-London- President Trump is imposing sanctions on Turkey after that country launched a military offensive in Syria.

The strike took place after the White House decided to withdraw U.S. Troops that had been supporting Kurdish Forces in that area, Forces that were battling the Islamic State.

Less than a week after President Trump’s statement that some Republicans and Democrats green lit a Turkey military invasion of Northern Syria, the Trump administration is now slapping down sanctions on Turkey for its bloody assault on the Kurds, longtime allies of the U.S. in the fight against ISIS.

To drive home the point, the Trump Administration sent Vice President Mike Pence to Turkey after delivering the news Monday outside the White House, along with Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin.

Turkish Officials, former and current, are sanctioned, and the U.S. has suspended trade talks worth $1 billion. Also, Turkish steel tariffs are being hiked back up to 50%.

Trump tweeted that if anyone else wanted to step in to protect the Kurds in Syria, it was good with him, whether it was Russia, China, or Napoleon Bonaparte.

….and Assad to protect the land of our enemy? Anyone who wants to assist Syria in protecting the Kurds is good with me, whether it is Russia, China, or Napoleon Bonaparte. I hope they all do great, we are 7,000 miles away! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 14, 2019

Meanwhile, heavy explosions and thick smoke rose from a Syrian border town on Tuesday as Turkey’s military offensive entered its second week.

There’s no sign the country is planning on stopping its incursion any time soon, with President Erdogan writing an op-ed piece that the Syrian situation is a national security issue, given the millions of Syrian refugees that have flooded into the country in the last eight years.