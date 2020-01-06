President Trump lashes out at Iran, Iraq and Congress

Iran is entering another day of mourning over the loss of it’s top military commander, Qasem Soleimani.

The country’s supreme leader shedding tears over Soleimani’s coffin during his funeral Monday is surrounded by a sea of mourners, paying tribute to a man revered by many, but also a man who has the blood of hundreds of American troops on his hands.

Washington was watching closely, bracing for Iran’s next move and Soleimani’s replacement vowing revenge.

While in Iraq, members of the parliament, at the request of the prime minister, took a symbolic vow to expel all American troops.

Aboard Air Force One, President Trump warning Iraq, a U.S. ally, that if it follows through with removing U.S. troops, “We will charge them sanctions like they’ve never seen before ever.”

President Trump regarded Iran this morning in a tweet in all caps, “IRAN WILL NEVER HAVE A NUCLEAR WEAPON!” This follows the Iranian announcement that it will no longer abide by any operation constraints under the 2015 Nuclear Deal.

Secretary-General of NATO, Jens Stoltenberg, said “A new conflict would be in no one’s interest. So Iran must refrain from further violence and provocations.”

Nancy Pelosi called the airstrike “provocative and disproportionate” in a letter to her colleagues on Sunday. She announced the House will vote on a war powers resolution to limit the president’s military actions.

Senate Minority Leader, Chuck Schumer call the president’s foreign policy erratic and unsuccessful. “We do not need this president either bumbling or impulsively getting us into a major war,” said Schumer.

Sources tell ABC News Wednesday there will be an all-Senate meeting on the Soleimani strike and the rising tensions with Iran.