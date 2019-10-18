President Trump’s administration has until the end of the day to hand over documents related to Ukraine

The President’s Acting Chief of Staff made an astounding statement from the White House podium. Mick Mulvaney seemed to confirm that the Trump administration withheld millions in military aid from Ukraine for political purposes.

After hours of backlash, Mulvaney attempted to walk back his comments.

ABC’s Ines De La Cuetara reports.

Acting White House Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney admitted something President Trump has been denying for weeks, that there was a quid pro quo when President Trump asked Ukraine to investigate his political opponents.

President Trump is still slamming the impeachment inquiry.

“And now, they continue the outrageous impeachment witch hunt with nothing, nothing,” said President Trump. This comes as his Acting Chief of Staff appeared to confirm the very thing house investigators have been looking into.

“I have news for everybody, get over it. There’s going to be political influence in foreign policy,” said Mick Mulvaney, Acting White House Chief of Staff

Mulvaney acknowledged the Trump administration did withhold military aid to Ukraine, in part to pressure Ukraine to investigate the Democrats.

“But to be clear, what you just described in a quid pro quo. It’s funding will not flow unless the investigation into the Democratic server happens as well,” said a reporter.

“We do that all the time,” said Mulvaney.

It contradicts what the President has been saying for weeks.

“There was no quid pro quo at all,” said President Trump.

Mulvaney later claimed his comments were misconstrued, writing a statement that reads “The only reasons we were holding the money was because of concern about lack of support from other nations and concerns over corruption.”

This all happened as Energy Secretary Rick Perry handed in his resignation last night. Perry has emerged as a key witness in the house impeachment inquiry. Both he and Mulvaney have until the end of the day today to hand over documents related to Ukraine that they were subpoenaed for.