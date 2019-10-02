Presidential Candidate Bernie Sanders has been hospitalized in Las Vegas for a blocked artery

A leading Democratic Presidential Candidate is now off the campaign trail.

Senator Bernie Sanders has been hospitalized and treated for a blocked artery.

His campaign told ABC News that the Senator felt chest discomfort during a Las Vegas Campaign event Tuesday night. Following medical tests, Sanders was found to have a blocked artery.

Sanders is now hospitalized in Las Vegas and has had two stents successfully inserted.

At 78-years-old, if elected, Sanders would be the oldest person to become President.

