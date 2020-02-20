Protests plague acting ICE Director’s Troy press conference

Immigration and Customs Enforcement Director Matt Albence speaks in the Briefing Room at the White House in Washington, Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A group of immigration and refugee rights activists gathered outside the Rensselaer County Jail while the acting Director of ICE held his press conference inside.

Organizers say they were holding their own press conference, showing their support of New York’s Green Light Law. They tell News10 they wanted to send a strong message to both the acting Director Matthew Albence and the Rensselaer County Sheriff that they are backing their undocumented neighbors, and will not allow them to be strong-armed or bullied.

Rensselaer County is the only county in New York State that is cooperating with ice and it’s sort of astounding. Nathan Meltz of Troy

Organizers of the protest say the Trump administration and ICE officials want Governor Cuomo to rescind the state law so they can have the information they need to fuel their “deportation machine.”

Bryan MacCormack, the Executive Director of the Columbia County Sanctuary Movement, says it’s already reportedly happening in other states.

One of the main things we’ve been hearing is that ICE is using the photos within the DMV database to run basically mass checks on people who have licenses. And specifically, obviously, targeting undocumented individuals, or those that they believe to be undocumented. Bryan MacCormack

Vanessa Agudelo with the NY Immigration Coalition tells News10 the fact that the acting Director of ICE is supporting the Rensselaer County Sheriff’s stance on the issue is disturbing and outrageous.