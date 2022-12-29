(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The Pennsylvania State Police is searching for a missing Crawford County woman.

Kelli Marie Mead, 41, of Conneautville Borough was last seen at about 10 a.m. on Dec. 28 at Embassy Health Care in West Mead Township, where she worked.

Photo courtesy of Pennsylvania State Police

Mead is described as white with blonde hair, blue eyes and eyeglasses. She is 5 feet 3 inches tall and weighs between 135 to 140 pounds. She was last wearing surgical scrubs and dark blue Skechers tennis shoes.

She is believed to be driving a silver 2017 Subaru Outback with damage to its front grille that might be noticeable to other drivers or pedestrians.

PSP is asking anyone with information to call 911 or the Pennsylvania State Police Meadville Station at (814) 332-6911.