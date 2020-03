PUTNAM COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Officials in Putnam County have released a list of names of people who are missing after a tornado tore through the area early Tuesday morning. Five children and 13 adults were killed in the Putnam County tornado.

The first list had approximately 80 people. As of 11 a.m. Thursday morning the listis now zero as 6 year old Michael Corbin Griffin was located and identified.

If you are on this list, please call Putnam County at (931) 646-4636.