Redskins quarterback Dwayne Haskins misses last play to take selfie with fans

by: CNN Newsource and WRIC Newsroom

(CNN Newsource) — The Washington Redskins Quarterback Dwayne Haskins missed the last play of Sunday night’s game against the Detroit Lions to take a selfie with fans.

After cornerback Fabian Moreau intercepted a ball in the final seconds of the game against the Lions, the Redskins overcame their losing streak.

The interception allowed the Redskins to claim their first home win of the season, 19-16.

Haskins though the game was over and walked away from the field.

While everyone was looking for him, he was taking a selfie with a fan.

The Redskins Interim Head Coach said they will talk to Haskins about the selfie and that it won’t happen again.

