Remembering ’42’ actor Chadwick Boseman on day MLB honors Jackie Robinson

FILE – In this Tuesday, April 9, 2013 file photo, Chadwick Boseman, who plays baseball legend Jackie Robinson in “42,” poses at the Los Angeles premiere of the film at the TCL Chinese Theater in Los Angeles. Actor Chadwick Boseman, who played Black icons Jackie Robinson and James Brown before finding fame as the regal Black Panther in the Marvel cinematic universe, has died of cancer. His representative says Boseman died Friday, Aug. 28, 2020 in Los Angeles after a four-year battle with colon cancer. He was 43. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)

LOS ANGELES (NEXSTAR/AP) — Actor Chadwick Boseman, who played Black icon Jackie Robinson and brought his story to life for a new generation, died of cancer at 43.

Boseman played Robinson in the 2013 production of ’42.’

The South Carolina-born actor died on a day that Major League Baseball was celebrating Jackie Robinson day. More than 70 years later, the racial reckoning continued.

Eleven games were postponed this week as some teams joined other leagues like the NBA, WNBA and MLS in protesting social injustice.

FILE – This is an April 18, 1948, portrait of Brooklyn Dodgers baseball player Jackie Robinson. It’s Jackie Robinson Day across the big leagues on Friday, Aug. 28, 2020, as baseball honors the man who broke the sport’s color barrier in 1947. (AP Photo/File)

Teams across the league were celebrating the day in various ways. As usual, players, managers, coaches, umpires and other on-field personnel were wearing Robinson’s No. 42.

In 2013, Boseman talked about what it was like to bring Robinson’s story to life.

“I knew the story as like as a history book text, like this is what you need to know about Black history,” he told al.com in an interview.

“You understand how terrifying that must have been and how maddening it can be to be wrongfully accused of something, and for something unjust to happen to you,” Boseman said.

“And then in the face of that, you don’t punk out,” he noted. “You respond in a way that is strong but that maintains a certain amount of integrity. Somebody that can do that is a particular type of person, especially during that day and age.”

