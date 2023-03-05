(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com)– Representative Mike Kelly (R-PA) has teamed up with other members of congress to introduce new legislation that would strengthen the IRS’ Whistleblower Program.

Joining Rep. Kelly in the proposal that would add commonsense reforms to the program were Rep. Mike Thompson (D-CA) as well as Senators Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa), Ron Wyden (D-Ore.) Roger Wicker (R-Ala.) and Ben Cardin (D-Md.).

“Whistleblowers who bravely report possible violations to the authorities—whether it be to protect taxpayer dollars or promote transparency and accountability at our federal agencies—deserve adequate protections for simply doing the right thing and should be fully protected,” said Rep. Kelly in a release. “Whistleblowers are essential to ensuring the integrity of our tax laws. Exposing wrongdoing by tax cheats and fraudsters guarantees our voluntary tax system is fair for all Americans.”

The Whistleblower Program has allowed the IRS to collect more than $6 billion from individuals and businesses caught trying to dodge taxes.

The program has also allowed for the creation of the Offshore Voluntary Disclosure Program that also helps retrieve funds.