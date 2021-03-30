Report: Rep. Matt Gaetz investigated over possible sexual relationship with 17-year-old

ORLANDO, FLORIDA – FEBRUARY 26: Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) addresses the Conservative Political Action Conference being held in the Hyatt Regency on February 26, 2021 in Orlando, Florida. Begun in 1974, CPAC brings together conservative organizations, activists, and world leaders to discuss issues important to them. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON (NewsNation Now) — Florida Congressman Matt Gaetz is under investigation by the Justice Department about a possible sexual relationship with a 17-year-old, according to a report out Tuesday from the New York Times.

According to the report, which cites three unnamed people briefed on the matter, Gaetz allegedly paid to have her travel with him, which would violate federal sex trafficking laws.

The investigation is reportedly part of a broader examination of Gaetz’s political ally, former Seminole County tax collector Joel Greenberg. Greenberg was indicted on charges including financially supporting people in exchange for sex, including at least one minor, as well as sex trafficking of a child.

NewsNation has reached out to the Justice Department for independent confirmation of the New York Times report, along with Gaetz’s offices for comment.

According to the report, senior Trump administration DOJ officials were notified of the investigation when it was opened during the final months of Donald Trump’s presidency.

Currently no charges have been brought against Gaetz.

Gaetz responded on Twitter, calling the investigation “part of an elaborate scheme involving ‘false sex allegations’ by an unnamed former DOJ official to extort him and his family for $25 million.”

He said he is cooperating with federal authorities in the matter.

Over the past several weeks my family and I have been victims of an organized criminal extortion involving a former DOJ official seeking $25 million while threatening to smear my name.



We have been cooperating with federal authorities in this matter… — Matt Gaetz (@mattgaetz) March 30, 2021

This story is developing. Check back for updates