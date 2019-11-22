Report shows retail chains improving in disclosing, eliminating toxic chemicals in products

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A new report shows that retail chains are improving when it comes to disclosing and eliminating toxic chemicals in products. Some are calling for the signature of the Child Safe Products Act in New York State.

A Mind the Store campaign report from Safer Chemicals Healthy Families shows Target and Walmart lead the way when it comes to protecting customers from harmful products. Others are making progress.

“Buy Buy Baby which makes products just for kids and young children actually raised their score significantly and starting to really uptrend in terms of responding to consumer demand for safer products. But really it’s a matter of making sure that all of the products on store shelves are safe,” said Bobbi Wilding, Clean & Healthy New York Deputy Director.

Wilding says the ‘Child Safe Products Act’ that was passed by the state legislature this session would accelerate the change.

Wilding continued saying, “The Child Safe Products Act is going to be requiring companies to disclose a wide list of chemicals, but they’re requiring companies to phase out any products that contain formaldehyde, asbestos, arsenic.”

The United States Public Interest Research Group’s new ‘Trouble in Toyland’ report also states that:

“New investigations continuously reveal toys and products for sale with toxic contamination.” Meanwhile, the Toy Association says that report “needlessly frighten(s) parents with baseless claims” and that “there are strict limits for lead and other chemicals in toys.”

The Child Safe Products Act passed in the state Senate 53 to 9. The bill has not yet been delivered to the Governor.