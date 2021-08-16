RNC chair responds to Taliban takeover in Afghanistan

On Monday, Republican National Committee chair Ronna McDaniel released a statement in regards to Taliban forces overtaking Afghanistan.

It reads:

“Biden’s Afghanistan disaster has unleashed chaos, and the world and our adversaries have taken note. As this crisis unfolded on the streets of Kabul, risking American lives and costing the lives of Afghans who assisted our mission, Biden couldn’t be bothered to cut his vacation short. As a result of Biden’s failed withdrawal, Americans are less safe, adversaries are emboldened, and an international disaster has been created.”

RNC Chair Ronna McDaniel