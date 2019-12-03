Route 60 reopens 5 hours after tractor-trailer crash

NEW KENT COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — All lanes of Route 60 in New Kent County have reopened after an overturned tractor-trailer closed it in both directions for several hours.

The crash occurred at about 2:50 p.m. on the bridge between White Oak Road and New Kent Highway.

According to Virginia State Police, the dump truck — driven by Andrew Gurley, 20 of Charles City, Va. — was traveling with the bed of the truck raised. As the truck preceded on Chickahominy River Bridge, it overturned causing the bed of the truck to dangle over the jersey wall.

About 23,000 pounds of agriculture lime was lost, VSP said. There is also some power line damage on the Henrico County side of the bridge.

Gurley was transported by ambulance to a local hospital for treatment of minor injuries. Charges are pending.

The Department of Environmental Quality and Virginia Dominion Power were notified. Several law enforcement agencies also responded to the crash, which remains under investigation.

