WASHINGTON (NEWS10) — The National Institutes of Health (NIH) is funding a study into the effects of prescription remdesivir on those who are both pregnant and COVID-positive. Called "IMPAACT 2032," the study, conducted at 17 sites in the U.S., will examine how pregnant people metabolize and digest the drug, and whether it poses side effects.

“Pregnant women with COVID-19 are at high risk for hospitalization, for intensive care admission, and for needing ventilator support,” said Dr. Diana W. Bianchi, director of NIH’s Institute of Child Health and Human Development (NICHD). “There is an urgent need to identify effective treatments for this population and to determine whether drugs prescribed for other adults are appropriate for use in pregnancy.”