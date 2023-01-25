Author Salman Rushdie is releasing a new book.

This comes nearly six months after being brutally attacked on stage while giving a speech at the Chautauqua Institution.

Rushdie’s new novel is called “Victory City” and according to the New York Times it’s about “myth-making, storytelling and the enduring power of language”.

The stabbing attack on the 75-year-old last year was linked to death threats stemming from a book he wrote back in 1988.

Rushdie has been removed from public life since the attack, but some critics are calling the release of this new book a “triumphant return to the literary world.”

The book’s release date is February 7, 2023.