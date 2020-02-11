San Antonio Zoo offering the opportunity for you to name a cockroach after your ex for Valentine’s Day

With Valentine’s Day looming if the lingering memory of an ex is bugging you, then the San Antonio Zoo has a cathartic and creepy solution.

For just $5 the staff will name a cockroach after your former lover and feed it to an animal.

Not savage enough for you?

For $20 more, you can upgrade and have a pet rat named for your ex and have it fed to a reptile. You don’t even have to be there.

The zoo plans on streaming the feeding on Facebook Live.

Those that want to get in on the freaky festivities can submit names on the zoo’s website.