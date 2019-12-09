Sandusky, Ohio Golden Corral employee stabbed to death following altercation with a customer

courtesy: Family photo

FOX 8 (Cleveland)- Police have identified the employee who was stabbed to death at a Golden Corral in Sandusky, Ohio.

Cevin Stanley, 32, of Sandusky, died during the incident that happened around 9 p.m. at the 5903 Milan Road restaurant Sunday, according to a news release from Perkins Township police.

Two people were arrested Monday afternoon in connection with the stabbing, police told the FOX 8 I-Team. Demetrius Hall, 28, is charged with murder and Tausha Patch, 33, is charged with complicity to murder.

Witnesses told police that a customer and a Golden Corral employee exchanged words near closing time. The exchange of words turned into a verbal altercation over food that took place inside the restaurant.

Some of the witnesses said fellow employees gathered the employee and removed him from the area, eventually taking him outside to the rear of the restaurant to calm down before anything physical occurred.

The customer also then exited the restaurant, approached the employee and stabbed him. The suspect then left the area in a white SUV, turning south on U.S. 250.

The victim managed to walk back into the restaurant, where he collapsed. Other employees called 911 for help. When they arrived, officers and EMS tried to resuscitate Stanley, but he died at the scene.

The Bureau of Criminal Investigation and Identification were called to the scene. Perkins Township Police Department continues to investigate.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.

Friends of the victim tell the FOX 8 I-Team Stanley was a very caring individual and the father of young children. He worked as a cook at the restaurant.

“It’s sad and tragic that it came to this,” said Assistant Perkins Township Police Chief Vince Donald. “It is devastating for the victim’s family, the employees, and the community.”

Friends are expected to gather at the restaurant later Monday.

Puckett’s Corral, LLC, a Golden Corral Franchise released the following statement Monday: