SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Law enforcement was out in Schenectady on Monday as they continued to search for a teenager reported missing. Samantha Humphrey, 14, was reported missing Sunday night by the Schenectady Police Department.

Samantha was last seen around 11:30 p.m. Friday in the area of Riverside Park in the Stockade neighborhood. She was last seen wearing a black and pink puffy jacket, with bell-bottom jeans and tan Timberland boots. She is described as 4’11” and 95 pounds.

The search for the teen continued on Monday. New York State Police Aviation was called in to assist with the search.

Missing posters have been placed all over the park, and the area being investigated is closed. Riverside Park, however, remains open. Anyone with information is urged to call (518) 630-0911.