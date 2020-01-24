Second case coronavirus in U.S. identified in Chicago

According to U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), a second case of the Wuhan coronavirus in the United States has been identified in Chicago.

The patient is a Chicago resident in her 60’s. She is in isolation at a hospital in the city.

The woman flew from Wuhan to Chicago on January 13th.

Since she was not ill while traveling, health authorities do not think she spread the virus during that time.

Health authorities say she has had limited close contact since returning to Chicago.

63 patients from 22 states are under investigation.