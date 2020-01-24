1  of  2
Live Now
LIVE: Senate Impeachment Trial Trump impeachment trial: House managers wrapping up arguments

Second case coronavirus in U.S. identified in Chicago

National News
Posted: / Updated:

According to U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), a second case of the Wuhan coronavirus in the United States has been identified in Chicago.

The patient is a Chicago resident in her 60’s. She is in isolation at a hospital in the city.

The woman flew from Wuhan to Chicago on January 13th.

Since she was not ill while traveling, health authorities do not think she spread the virus during that time.

Health authorities say she has had limited close contact since returning to Chicago.

63 patients from 22 states are under investigation.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Events Calendar