SEE: Bizarre, twisting skyscraper proposed for Manhattan

Renderings of the Sarcostyle Tower in Manhattan, NY. (Courtesy Hayri Atak.)

(NEXSTAR) – A Turkey-based architecture firm is proposing some big changes to the New York City skyline.

The Sarcostyle Tower, designed by Hayri Atak Architectural Design, looks like no skyscraper on the face of the planet, with its curved, sloping design and sinuous curves.

“Sarcostyle” is a filament that makes up striated muscle fiber, and it’s easy to see where the building gets its name, given its anatomically inspired form.

According to Atak, one of the “impressive” effects of the building is “that it creates an image in the mind that is tangent to all of the other neighboring structures but does not exactly resemble them.”

It’s this foray into the uncanny that makes the design so unique.

“It has a transparent, ghostly stance in the city skyline,” Atak mused.

While there’s no plans yet to build the Sarcostyle on the Manhattan waterfront, just the renderings are enough to inspire awe.