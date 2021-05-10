Sen. Casey to propose police reform improving interactions between police and people with disabilities

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WHTM) — In the wake of nationwide protests and calls for police reform, Pennsylvania Senator Bob Casey is set to introduce two bipartisan policing reform bills that would change the way law enforcement engages with people with disabilities.

Casey’s initiative, the Law Enforcement Education and Accountability for People with Disabilities (LEAD) Initiative, is made up of two bills:

The Human Services Emergency Logistics Program or “HELP” and the Safe Interactions Act.

Among other reforms, these initiatives would enhance state and regional 2-1-1 and 9-8-8 call systems, diverting some non-criminal emergency calls away from 9-1-1 and towards human services and mental health support agencies.

A virtual roundtable discussion will be held on Monday and lead by Senator Casey, including participation from the President and CEO of the United Way of Lancaster County, a Lieutenant with the Pittsburgh Police Department and the families of people with disabilities.