Several people dead after vintage Boeing B-17 plane crashes in Connecticut

  • Nine-O-Nine, the B-17 plane that crashed in Connecticut, pictured at the Jamestown Airport
    Photo courtesy: Rick Olson.
Multiple people are dead after a vintage plane crashed at one of New England’s busiest airports this morning.

The vintage Boeing B-17 was attempting to land back at Bradley International Airport in Connecticut when it struck the de-icing and maintenance facility.

Emergency crews quickly responded to the accident, using foam to put out the flames.

13 people were onboard—10 passengers and three crew members. One person on the ground was also injured.

The plane takes passengers on historic aviation tours.

“I will confirm to you there are fatalities, of which, I will not tell you the number yet, because during the investigation, it is far too early to discuss this. We have a crash, we have a burn. Victims are very difficult to identify,” said Commissioner James Rovella, Connecticut State Police.

F.B.I. and Connecticut State Police are on the scene as the NTSB makes their way there.

