Just one day after a man reported his gun missing, it turned up in his grandson’s backpack.

Columbus Police say a six-year-old boy brought a loaded, semi-automatic gun to school in his backpack Wednesday.

The school discovered the gun when the boy told another student about the weapon.

That student reported it to a teacher. After collecting the firearm, the school contacted police.

The child, due to his age and competency, will not be charged.

The incident remains under investigation.