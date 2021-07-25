“Slow down…the cop hides behind the sign,” deli brings humor to small town

BRIDGEVILLE, Pa. (BRPROUD) – So how many of you can relate to police speed traps in small towns?

One sign in a small town outside of Pittsburgh is bringing that issue to light with some humor.

Pam Wheat owns PJ’s Deli & Catering in Bridgeville which is about ten minutes outside of The Steel City.

A sign outside of her establishment is catching the attention of a lot of people online.

The current sign says, “Slow down…the cop hides behind the sign.”

The sign is intended to be a joke as the police do not use her property to sit on or hide behind the sign.

A police officer with a similar sense of humor decided to park a cruiser behind the sign and post it online.

The rest is history as the featured image has gone viral.

Wheat says, “the deli sits on a very busy corner of a two lane narrow, winding road.”

This is not the first sign posted outside of PJ’s Deli & Catering.



Images courtesy of PJ’s Deli & Catering

According to Wheat, a couple of years ago, a drunk driver crashed through a fence and destroyed their new sign.

What followed was the beginning of a tradition.

Immediately after the accident, this sign was posted by PJ’s Deli & Catering:

Image courtesy of PJ’s Deli & Catering

When a new sign arrived, this message was put up:

Image courtesy of PJ’s Deli & Catering

The Covid-19 pandemic followed and PJ’s Deli & Catering was closed for ten weeks. That did not stop the restaurant from putting up more signs. This time with a pandemic theme.



Image courtesy of PJ’s Deli & Catering

Once the restaurant reopened, an unsatisfied customer kept posting negative comments on the deli’s Facebook page.

This sign popped up outside the deli soon after:

Image courtesy of PJ’s Deli & Catering

So what is going to show up next on the sign?

You can follow the restaurant at PJ’s Deli & Catering.