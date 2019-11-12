Snow, freezing rain, and cold affecting around 65 million Americans across the country

The big story this morning is the weather. Snow, freezing rain, and bone-chilling cold is spreading across several states.

The line of storms stretches from Texas to Maine, with 65 million Americans in the path. Some states are even bracing for temperatures to drop below zero.

This morning, winter is arriving early for millions of Americans, more than one month before the official start of the season.

A fast moving storm is bringing snow, ice, and rain. Snow fell overnight in New England and upstate New York, where up to a foot is possible in some areas.

Behind the storm is another round of arctic air, with temperatures below zero near Chicago.

Freezing temperatures are now expected as far South as the Gulf Coast.

“I think no matter what, you will all notice the cold. 25 is the feel-like in Houston, 7 below for Des Moines, and here in New York City, Wednesday morning, it will feel like 15,” said Ginger Zee, ABC News Chief Meteorologist.

At least four deaths have been blamed on the dangerous travel conditions. In Kansas City, an apparent weather related crash left a car dangling over the edge of a highway. The driver was rescued, escaping with just minor injuries.

Kenneth Moton reports, ABC NEWS, New York.