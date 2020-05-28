SpaceX launch scrubbed; rescheduled for Saturday

Americans will have to wait to usher in a new era for the country’s space program.

With just under 17 minutes until the historic launch was scheduled to blast off, officials scrubbed the first manned mission to space from U.S. soil in nearly a decade.

SpaceX and NASA teamed up for the experimental flight marking the first time in history a private company is carrying a crew into orbit and nine-years since America sent men into space.

But, mother nature had other plans. Thunderstorms scrubbed the planned launch Wednesday. The launch is rescheduled for Saturday.