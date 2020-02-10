Stars at the 92nd Academy Awards break a number of Guinness World Records. Here are the winners

FILE – In this Feb. 4, 2019 file photo, an Oscar statue appears at the 91st Academy Awards Nominees Luncheon in Beverly Hills, Calif. The Oscars will not have a host for its annual awards show. (Photo by Danny Moloshok/Invision/AP, File)

Following the 92nd Academy Awards, Parasite has become the first film to win both Best International Feature Film and Best Picture Oscar, breaking a Guinness World Record.

According to Guinness World Records, Parasite is the first film from the Republic of Korea to take home Best Picture.

The Oscars also brought in other record breaking titles with Alan Robert Murray receiving the Most Oscar Nominations for a Sound Editor, coming in at ten.

Guinness World Records says Murray has received nominations for his sound editing work on Ladyhawke (1986), Lethal Weapon 2 (1990), Eraser (1997), Space Cowboys (2001), Letters from Iwo Jima (2007), Flags of our Fathers (2007), American Sniper (2015), Sicario (2016), Sully (2017), and Joker (2020). Of those nominations, he won for Letters from Iwo Jima and American Sniper.

Martin Scorsese received the Most Oscar Nominations for a (living) Director, coming in at nine.

Guinness World Records says Scorsese has received nominations for his work on Raging Bull (1981), The Last Temptation of Christ (1989), Goodfellas (1991), Gangs of New York (2003), The Aviator (2005), The Departed (2007), Hugo (2012), The Wolf of Wall Street (2014), and The Irishman (2020).

John Williams received the Most Oscar Nominations for a (living) Person. He holds the record for 52. Williams was the previous record holder for the title and has been nominated for Oscars every decade since the 1960s.

John Williams also received a title for the Most Decades in which to Receive an Oscar, coming in at seven.

According to Guinness World Records, Williams’ first nomination was for Valley of the Dolls in 1968. Since then he’s composed some of the most iconic scores in Hollywood, including the themes to Star Wars, Jaws, and Harry Potter.