Stefanik calls for Cuomo’s resignation

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WWTI) — Congresswoman Elise Stefanik released a statement on Wednesday calling for Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s resignation.

Stefanik’s statement reads:

On December 14th, I was one of the first and one of the only elected officials in New York State to call for an investigation into Governor Cuomo’s sexual harassment of Ms. Boylan. It is an inexcusable disgrace that almost every other elected official in New York State quietly brushed this serious and credible allegation under the rug. Sadly, much of the media in the state either ignored this matter or chose to report the sexist character and professional smears of Ms. Boylan by Governor Cuomo’s taxpayer-funded staff. I have served in Congress during the height of the #MeToo movement leading to resignations and retirements of my colleagues. Sexual harassment and sexual abuse in the workplace is not a political issue, it is about right and wrong. Governor Cuomo must immediately resign. And any elected official who does not immediately call for his resignation is complicit

Congresswoman Stefanik