Stolen car crashes into jewelry store on Chicago’s Magnificent Mile

CHICAGO (NewsNation Now) — A stolen car crashed through the front of a Chicago jewelry store while it attempted to speed away from police, startling nearby walkers in the popular shopping area Sunday afternoon.
Officers attempted to pull over a black sedan at 4 p.m. Sunday after it allegedly made “multiple traffic violations” near Michigan Ave., according to the Chicago Police Department.
The car appeared to slow before speeding away. Moments later, the driver of the sedan swerved to avoid hitting another car and crashed through the front of a jewelry store on the 300 block of north Michigan Ave.
“If it would have happened a couple of seconds later that could have been me,” witness Ray Wilson said. “The sound was unbearable; It shocked — I just froze, I couldn’t believe it.”
Another witness said the jewelry store is a family-owned business, and the owner recently closed another store over on Navy Pier.
All three men inside the vehicle, all in their 20s, were arrested.
NewsNation affiliate WGN contributed to this report.
