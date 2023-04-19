KEITHVILLE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Two-time “Survivor” contestant and Louisiana native Keith Nale died Tuesday after a battle with cancer, multiple entertainment outlets reported Wednesday.

TMZ reported the 62-year-old died in his home in Keithville, Louisiana. Nale’s wife Dana said it was unclear what type of cancer he had.

His son Wes, who confirmed the death to Entertainment Tonight, said his father had been sick “for the past few months.”

The father-and-son duo appeared on 2014’s “Survivor: San Juan del Sur,” which was themed around loved ones competing together. Keith Nale he reached the final four before being voted off.

In 2015, Nale made a comeback for “Survivor: Cambodia,” where he also made it far, but didn’t secure the win.

“Lie, Cheat and Steal” — Keith Nale at Tribal Council during the two-hour season finale of SURVIVOR, Wednesday, Dec. 16 (Photo by CBS via Getty Images)

“Villains Have More Fun” – Keith Nale, Kelley Wentworth and Spencer Bledsoe during the thirteenth episode of SURVIVOR, Wednesday, Dec. 9 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT). The new season in Cambodia, themed “Second Chance,” features 20 castaways from past editions who were voted for by fans to have another shot at being named “Sole Survivor.” Image is a screen grab. (Photo by CBS via Getty Images)

Keith Nale on the Red Carpet at the SURVIVOR 31 Live Reunion Show, broadcast from Los Angeles, Wednesday, December 16th on the CBS Television Network. (Photo by Monty Brinton/CBS via Getty Images)

Nale, a firefighter, was a fan favorite during his two seasons on the show.

Fellow “Survivor” contestant Stephen Fishbach offered his condolences on Twitter, saying he was “devastated” to hear the news.

“Hard to think of a purer spirit on Survivor,” Fishbach wrote. “He was always a delight, had great humor, told hilarious stories and found so much joy in life. We were never once aligned but he couldn’t have been nicer. He taught me to pluck a chicken.”

Another contestant, Kelley Wentworth, said Nale was “a man with the purest heart.”

“Survivor” is currently airing its 44th season.