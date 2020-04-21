Survivor speaks out on the 10th anniversary of deep water horizon explosion

Ten years ago today the Transocean owned and British Petroleum operated deep water horizon oil rig exploded.

The explosion killed 11 crew members and started the largest marine oil spill in history while also spewing between four and five million barrels of oil into the Gulf of Mexico.

A movie was even made about the tragedy based on survivor accounts of what happened. Tonight one survivor who has not spoken publicly until now, speaks out about his experience.

“All we could do was say this is it, it’s over. The floor left my feet, it shook you from wall to wall so you had to hold on,” said Kevin Senegal, survivor.

April 20th, 2010 is a day Kevin “KP” Senegal will never forget. According to Senegal it was a very scary day.

It was the day that the Deep Water Horizon Oil Rig, owned and operated by offshore oil drilling company Transocean and leased by oil company British Petroleum exploded in the Gulf of Mexico.

The explosion destroyed the massive structure which killed 11 crew members on board and set off the largest marine oil spill in history.

Senegal was on board. It was the first day of his shift.

“I seen Sheen on the water just like oil,” said Senegal.

Senegal was taking a break outside and went back inside to tell his work partner what he just saw. They spoke briefly and then suddenly everything blew up.

Senegal said that they were standing in a hallway and something large and loud came through the building and was barreling towards them.

“All I heard was shoop! Like a big old vessel coming thru the wall. Chairs were flying from the office. I just knew my life was over with,” said Senegal.

But it was not since he and a handful of others near him made it to the outside deck. Several of them attempted to get over to the most intense fire to save anyone they could.

“The minute everybody was trying to try to save somebody, the heat was so hot that you couldn’t take three steps towards that fire,” said Senegal.

They then made their way onto a large life raft with dozens of crew members, at least 60 to 80 of them according to Senegal.

Just when safety was in reach a cable got caught thus trapping the raft. Senegal sprang into action.

“I unloosened the cable and we all got away free. After it came off, we floated to safety,” said Senegal.

Today Senegal is thankful to be alive, but he says he is still living the nightmare.

“I shake everyday, still see smoke and I’m just always shaking. I want to just be happy and don’t want to be so scared of everything. BP promised me that I would never have to worry again in life. They told me they were going to take care of me for the rest of my life and I’ll be alright. Now I need BP to reach out again because I feel it didn’t pay the expense of my trauma. It’s really scary to live in this world like this,” said Senegal.

Senegal said he received a settlement to help with medical bills and legal fees.

However, on this 10th year anniversary, Senegal finds himself still dealing with PTSD that often effects his ability to hold down a job thus he struggles financially.

Senegal is currently seeking legal counsel to help him get his life back.