(NEXSTAR) — The tribe — nay, the voters — have spoken, and a previous winner of the reality TV game show “Survivor” has snagged a seat in the Kentucky House of Representatives.

If you’re an avid viewer of “Survivor,” you may remember Season 37 of the show, “Survivor: David vs. Goliath.” That season, following surprising twists and various challenges, Nick Wilson, a public defender from Kentucky, was declared the winner and named the Sole Survivor.

Now Wilson has another victory to add to his resume: He was elected to the Kentucky State House of Representatives.

MANA ISLAND – DECEMBER 14: “With Great Power Comes Great Responsibility” – Nick Wilson at Tribal Council on the two-hour season finale of SURVIVOR: David vs. Goliath. (Photo by CBS via Getty Images)

Wilson, a Republican, ran unopposed for the 82nd House District, a seat left vacant after Rep. Regina Huff (R) announced she would not seek reelection. She later endorsed Wilson.

After the filing deadline passed earlier this year, and it was clear Wilson would run unopposed, he told a local news outlet, “‘Survivor’ to me was a game, and politics to me is not a game. It’s something that touches the everyday lives of everyday people.”