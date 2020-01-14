Suspect involved in deadly South Bridge shooting in Holyoke held without bail

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – The suspect accused of killing the man found on South Bridge Street in Holyoke is currently being held without bail.

Hampden County DA Spokesperson Jim Leydon told 22News, 30-year-old Jean Carlos Rivera of Holyoke is charged with murder for the shooting that happened on South Bridge Street last week.

Two suspects arrested in deadly South Bridge Street shooting in Holyoke, victim identified

A man was found dead with a gunshot wound last Friday morning. That victim has been identified as 21-year-old Jesus Otero Marrero of Holyoke. 30-year-old Merkin Andrade of Holyoke was arrested and charged with misleading a police investigation and accessory to murder. He is being held on $105,000 bail.

The shooting on South Bridge Street is one of two in a 3-day period.

The other deadly shooting happened on Sargeant Street on Saturday. Leydon said officers found a man suffering from a gunshot wound on 133 Sargeant Street and he was taken to the hospital.

That victim has been identified as 21-year-old Racquese Wright of Springfield. No arrests have been made in that case.