ROSEVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — A shooting in Placer County, California, on Thursday afternoon left one person dead and two people with gunshot wounds, including a California Highway Patrol officer, according to law enforcement. One suspect is now in custody.

According to Roseville Police Captain Kelby Newton, a CHP officer was shot at around 12:30 p.m. while attempting to serve an arrest warrant near Roseville’s Woodcreek High School and a local park.

Police say the suspect began shooting at responding officers while running from the scene. It was at this time that the suspect took two hostages, according to authorities.

Both hostages were hit by the suspect’s gunfire, resulting in one of their deaths, according to Newton.

During the shootout, nearby Woodcreek High School, the Riley Library and the Mahany Athletic Center were placed on lockdown, RPD says. A kid’s computer coding camp at the Riley library was being held at the time of the shooting and was scheduled to finish about an hour and a half later.

A witness that spoke with Nexstar’s KTXL said that he “was on the pitcher’s mound on field one when we saw a bunch of people coming through. And we turned and looked — and it was seven policeman with their guns drawn. A young man, I would say in his 20s, was walking with his dog really fast and they were yelling at him to get down. He turned around. I think I saw a gun flash. And the cops just opened up on him. It was very scary for these kids. There were bullets flying.”

Law enforcement resources were sent from the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office, California Highway Patrol, Lincoln Police Department, Rocklin Police Department, Placer County Sheriff’s Office and the Roseville Fire Department.

The suspect was brought into custody at 1:35 p.m. and no students or staff were involved or injured, according to the district.

At 3 p.m., the Roseville Police Department announced that all Mahany Park facility lockdowns have been lifted and the the fitness center and library will remain closed for the rest of the day.

This article will be updated as more information becomes available.