TAMPA, Fla. (CNN) – You might want to think twice about filling your glass from the sink – there may be cancer-causing products in tap water.
That’s according to a new report from the Environmental Working Group.
Researchers say they found 22 carcinogens – including arsenic, uranium and radium – in tap water.
The watchdog group says there may be a health risk even though most tap water meets the legal standards put in place by the federal government.
The study was published Thursday in the Journal Heliyon.
LATEST HEADLINES:
- Tap water could increase risk for cancer, study shows
- Two men arrested in Jamestown found to be in possession of stolen hand guns from Corry’s C & H Sports
- Auto union strike is latest worry in Flint, GM’s birthplace
- Labor board moves to bar unionization by grad assistants
- 23 states sue Trump to keep California’s auto emission rules