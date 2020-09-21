‘Team Billy’ goes virtual, raising money for brain tumor research

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Usually, every third Sunday in May at High Rock Park in Saratoga Springs brings in hundreds of cyclists and walkers who are all driven by the same cause: Finding a cure for brain tumors. While the 16th annual Team Billy Ride and Walk for research isn’t happening physically, the ride continues virtually and with the same effort as before.

“While Billy’s not here physically, he is in our hearts,” said Ken Grey, cofounder of Team Billy. “That’s what drove the decision.”

Different environment, same mission. This time around, through virtual participation, it’s a 25- or 50-mile bike ride for Billy Grey, who died from a brain tumor at the age of 13 back in 2001. Billy’s father, Ken Grey, and his wife co-founded the event.

“Billy, he’s my hero. Just the way he did things in life while he was healthy and then when he dealt with a brain tumor, he looked at you with, how are you doing?” Grey said.

The event always brings in new and familiar faces to the park. For Julie Rodgers, a 15th year participant, it’s about doing for others.

“You make a commitment to yourself and then keep with it,” Rodgers said. “You know, at the end of the day, you just feel great about it.”

In the past 15 years, they’ve raised over 2.5 million dollars to research. Grey says while it’s a celebration, it’s a reminder to stay the course.

“We know a lot more about brain tumors and brain cancer and all of those things,” Grey said. “It’s one of the most complex, terrible, horrible diseases out there so, we won’t stop until we find a cure.”

Head to their website for registration information.