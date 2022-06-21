ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — 19-year-old Bailey Jones was diagnosed with stage four brain cancer at the end of May. On Monday she got married in a beautiful ceremony.

On her wish list was a dream wedding, and the community answered by stepping up to help plan the entire wedding in nearly two weeks.

Nervous groom Daniel Pinson, told KDVR he was more than ready to marry the love of his life.

Bailey Jones and Daniel Pinson share their wedding vows on June 20, 2022, just weeks after Bailey was diagnosed with stage 4 brain cancer. (KDVR)

“It feels good!” Pinson exclaimed. “I get like this tingle in my body. Bailey is such a blessing. I decided I’m going to marry her, and I did it right before God. She’s been there through the ups and downs. She brought me out of my darkest times and made me a better man.”

As Jones battles cancer, Pinson admits it hasn’t been easy. The 19-year-old learned about the debilitating diagnosis at the end of May after weeks of testing. Pinson proposed on June 2 and the wedding was June 20.

“It’s been hard. I don’t get sleep. I don’t eat a lot,” Pinson explained. “My goal is to make sure she’s OK and has a good life.”

Dream wedding with help from the community

And that’s what he’s vowed to do, starting with a dream wedding. Over the past 10 weeks, Bailey has lost mobility and the strength to walk on her own but was adamant to walk down the aisle on her wedding day. She did just that with a little help from her father, Ernest Jones.

“Seeing her, that’s my first daughter that I’ve walked down the aisle. It was special. The main thing I want Bailey to know is how proud we are of her and to stay positive,” Ernest said.

Bailey Jones walks down the aisle with the help of her father, Ernest Jones, on her wedding day on June 20, 2022, just weeks after she was diagnosed with stage 4 brain cancer. (KDVR)

In a special moment before the ceremony, Ernest had his back turned, and Bailey was in her wheelchair and tapped on his shoulder in her gown. Ernest cried and embraced his daughter, sharing how beautiful she looked and how happy he was for the moment.

The wedding ceremony at the Adams County Fairgrounds was filled with yellow, baby blue and white — Bailey’s favorite colors. Shortly after 4 p.m., friends, family and community members packed the decorated room as the bridesmaids and groomsmen slowly walked down the aisle, some in tears.

Then the music changed, and Bailey walked out with her father and another family member holding her up and together they made their way down the aisle. The couple said their vows and sealed them with a kiss, with the crowd cheering loudly with excitement for the young couple.

Loved ones staying strong for Bailey

For Bailey and Daniel, it was a picture-perfect wedding, sharing that it felt good to be married, but also to have the community rallying behind them.

Bailey’s sister, Tiffany Jones, posted in a Facebook group about the rush wedding and asked for recommendations, but the response was overwhelming with people wanting to help. From photographers, caterers, florists, make-up artists, hair, nails and more, people stepped up and offered their services to make Bailey’s day special on short notice. The happy couple and their families thank everyone for their generous support and prayers.

Glowing in her white gown, Bailey told KDVR that she can’t describe her love for her now-husband but is so in love and feeling good about the wedding. Her favorite moment?

“Walking down the aisle,” Bailey said.

As family and friends put on a brave face, they are praying for a miracle and are scared of the unknown.

“I’m terrified, of everything,” said Jennifer Jones, Bailey’s mother. “But she’s been so strong”.

“It broke my heart into a million pieces,” a childhood friend shared. “I’m taking it one day at a time. Bailey is more than her diagnosis.”

“Bailey, we love you,” said her sister-in-law. “We’re all praying for a miracle that you’d be healed. You are the sweetest, strongest and most generous person.”

Bailey Jones and Daniel Pinson were married on June 20, 2022, just weeks after Bailey was diagnosed with stage 4 brain cancer. (KDVR)

Help Bailey fulfill her wish list

Those who attended signed a guest book and each person pinned a gray ribbon on their clothing in support of brain cancer awareness. As for Bailey, she started treatment and will undergo chemotherapy and radiation for at least six weeks and is hoping to fly to the Bahamas after, if she’s feeling up to it.

If you’d like to continue supporting Bailey’s wish list the family has set up a GoFundMe account.