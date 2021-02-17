Tempers flare as Pa. Appropriations Committee chairmen spar over “appropriateness” of questions

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — State budget hearings continued on Wednesday with the Department of State in the hot seat. There were issues this year with the election and a botched Constitutional amendment, but the former secretary resigned less than two weeks ago, so lawmakers had nowhere to direct their anger. Instead, they went after each other.

The acting secretary has been on the job a week. She isn’t the one who failed the advertise a Constitutional amendment, but did say new procedures are in place.

“With new controls and new tracking to ensure that this failing does not occur in the future,” acting Secretary Veronica Degraffenreid said.

Representative John Lawrence (R-Chester) wants assurances that an inspector general’s report into the failure be made public.

“The fact that the Wolf Administration dropped the ball and now have not committed to releasing an internal report that investigates why it happened should be of concern to everyone,” Rep. Lawrence said.

Democrat Elizabeth Fiedler tried to ask a question.

“I personally watched the events of January 6 truly appalled,” Fiedler said.

Representative Stan Saylor (R-York), the House Appropriations Chairman, wanted no talk of insurrection.

“We are not gonna reiterate those kinds of things. This is on a budget hearing,” Saylor said. “My ruling is final. If not gonna abide by my rules, I will not recognize members who are going that direction and have their mikes turned off.”

Democratic appropriations chair Matt Bradford’s microphone was on.

“We used state money for chicken fingers at a policy committee about an insurrection that the members actually helped plan,” Bradford said. “I said repeatedly, let’s lower the temperature.”

Even an innocent question got blocked.

Republicans have the majority and the power of the microphone.

“They’re allowed to imply what they want to imply, they’re allowed to have these broad sweeping generalizations, yet my colleagues speak to specific events we’re shut down left and right,” Rep. Brian Sims (D-Philadelphia) said.

There are hardball questions for the Department of State and the wrong person sent to answer them.

“Secretary Boockvar who resigned last week or two weeks ago would have been the person we wanted to hear from,” Rep. Torren Ecker (R-Cumberland, Adams) said.

The secretary reiterated that if counties are given the ability to pre-canvass mail-in ballots before election day, Pennsylvanians will have results by election night.