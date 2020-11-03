The Great Pumpkin of Pennsylvania!

BLOSSBURG, Pa. (WETM-TV)- Halloween has come and gone but one local resident gets a huge daily reminder of the holiday spirit every day he steps in his back yard.

Michael Ritter, a resident of Blossburg, has grown the eighth big pumpkin of his lifetime and each time they seem to keep getting bigger. This year Ritter grew a pumpkin that goes by the name of “Firecracker”.

She (yes all pumpkins are female according to Ritter) was germinated on Tax Day, Apr 15, all completely inside. Then on July 4 Firecracker was pollinated (hence her name).

At the height of the growing season she grew 80 lbs in just two days.

This year at her official weigh-in Firecracker weighed in at 1204 pounds and she is 15 feet in circumference.

Ritter plans on continuing on his tradition next year and hopefully breaking his own personal record all over again.