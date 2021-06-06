These are the longest-lasting cars you can buy

The 200,000+ mile cars are a mix of vehicle types led by SUVs

(iSeeCars) – Consumers looking to buy the longest-lasting, most-reliable cars should consider Toyotas and full-size SUVs. These are the longest-lasting vehicles with the highest chance to reach 200,000 miles or more, according to the latest study by automotive research firm and car search engine iSeeCars.com.

iSeeCars analyzed over 11.8 million cars sold in 2020 to determine which models best demonstrate longevity and reliability. The study specifically looked at which models had the highest percentage of cars reaching at least 200,000 miles.

Rugged, truck-based SUVs represent the majority of the list

Toyotas account for 6 of top 10 vehicles, with the Land Cruiser and Sequoia dominating the competition

The sixth-ranked Avalon is the only sedan to make the list, while the eighth-ranked Highlander Hybrid is the only crossover

Toyota’s Prius proves it can deliver both excellent fuel efficiency and long-term durability

“Toyotas account for the majority of the top ten longest-lasting cars and is the most represented automaker, validating the brand’s reputation for building enduring and reliable vehicles,” said iSeeCars Executive Analyst Karl Brauer. “While trucks and truck-based SUVs dominate the list, two Toyota hybrids and the Avalon sedan also make the list, confirming there is a reliable Toyota available for a wide range of consumers.”

Longest-Lasting Cars: Toyota’s Land Cruiser Easily Wins the Top Spot

To earn a spot on the Longest Last Cars list at least 2.5 percent of a vehicle must reach 200,000 miles. Just 1 percent of the average model gets to 200,000 miles, making every vehicle on this list at least two-and-half times more likely to hit that mileage benchmark.

The Toyota Land Cruiser clearly proves its reliability, with 16.3 percent of them achieving 200,000 or more miles. Ironically, and somewhat tragically, Toyota recently announced the end of Land Cruiser production after the 2021 model year. If you want a new Land Cruiser you better hurry, though with this level of reliability you can certainly find a sub-100,000-mile example with plenty of life left in it. “The iconic and indestructible Toyota Land Cruiser is engineered to last at least 25 years, even under the harshest of driving conditions, as it is relied upon in many developing countries where off-road driving is the norm,” said Brauer.

Truck-Based SUVs Dominate the Longest Lasting List

Another truck-based, body-on-frame Toyota model, the full-size Sequoia SUV, takes the second spot on our list. With 11.2% of Sequoias reaching 200,000 miles, this model is more than twice as likely to reach 200,000 miles as the third-ranked car on the list, Chevrolet’s Suburban.

Including the Suburban, a total of six American full-size SUVs make the list: the fourth-ranked Ford Expedition, the seventh-ranked Chevrolet Tahoe, the tenth-ranked GMC Yukon XL, the twelfth-ranked GMC Yukon, and the fifteenth-ranked Lincoln Navigator. While they have six

different names, these six SUVs all spring from two full-size truck chassis — one from General

Motors and one from Ford. Consumers can buy any of these models with confidence in their roomy interiors, strong towing capacities, and long-term reliability.

Reliable Smaller SUVs, Plus Two Car Options

Toyota accounts for the two midsize SUVs to make the list, the fifth-ranked Toyota 4Runner and the eighth-ranked Toyota Highlander Hybrid. The truck-based and off-road capable Toyota 4Runner provides ample cargo room and has an optional third row for those who want a rugged family hauler, while the crossover Toyota Highlander Hybrid offers a spacious third-row of seating and a more fuel-efficient alternative to traditional gas-guzzling family vehicles.

Toyota’s Avalon is the one and only traditional sedan to make the list, and the vehicle to climb the most spots since last year, jumping from thirteenth to sixth in our longest-lasting vehicle rank. The Avalon provides a spacious interior and serves as a capable and comfortable alternative for those seeking a reliable family hauler without the third row of seating, capable towing, and higher fuel bill of a large SUV.

Toyota’s Prius is the only other hybrid, and the only other non-utility vehicle, to display this level of reliability. The Prius has developed a loyal following seeking a practical vehicle with low maintenance costs and high fuel efficiency.

These are the Two Most Reliable Trucks

Buyers requiring the flexibility and functionality of a truck, combined with long-term reliability, have three options: the ninth-ranked Toyota Tundra, the tenth-ranked Honda Ridgeline, and the fourteenth-ranked Toyota Tacoma. The Toyota Tacoma and Tundra offer trademark Toyota quality and reliability, while the Honda Ridgeline’s unique unibody design gives it the function of a pickup truck with the ride comfort and fuel efficiency of a crossover SUV, making it one of the most flexible, multi-purpose vehicles you can buy. See full list of longest lasting trucks below.

Honda’s Odyssey = Longest Lasting Family Car

The lone minivan on the list is the thirteenth-ranked Honda Odyssey, which represents the vehicle segment most commonly associated with family transportation. Minivans offer more cargo space, better gas mileage, and added convenience features when compared to family-friendly SUVs. The Honda Odyssey consistently earns the distinction of being at the top of its class, thanks to confident handling, a wide spectrum of functionality, and top-rated safety features. These traits allow it to serve as a trusted, long-term family hauler.

A Full List of the Longest-Lasting Trucks

When analyzing which light-duty pickup trucks are most likely to reach 200,000 miles, six pickups rate above the 1.9 percent average for this vehicle class. Three additional longest-lasting pickups join the top-ranked Toyota Tundra, the second-ranked Honda Ridgeline, and the third-ranked Toyota Tacoma.

On average, pickup trucks are almost twice as likely to reach 200,000 miles, with a 1.9 percent average for the segment compared to the 1 percent average for all vehicles. Pickup trucks often serve as work vehicles, and are likely to accrue more miles than a typical passenger car while commonly benefitting from more consistent preventative maintenance and necessary repairs.

Longest-Lasting Car Brands

iSeeCars further analyzed the data to determine which brands have vehicles most likely to reach 200,000 miles.

Longest-Lasting Car Brands to Reach 200,000 Miles- iSeeCars Study Rank Model % of Cars Over 200k Miles 1 Toyota 2.0% 2 Honda 1.6% 3 Chevrolet 1.5% 4 Cadillac 1.5% 5 GMC 1.4% 6 Ford 1.4% 7 Ram 1.1% Average for All Vehicles 1.0%

Earning the top spot is Toyota, with 2.0 percent of its vehicles reaching 200,000 miles, or double the average for all vehicles. In second place is Honda with 1.6 percent of its vehicles reaching the 200,000 milestone.

The remaining above-average brands are all American, with Chevrolet ranking third, Cadillac ranking fourth, GMC ranking fifth, Ford ranking sixth, and Ram ranking seventh. These brands all feature long-lasting SUVs and pickups, contributing to their above-average ranking.

Longest-Lasting Cars by City

iSeeCars also identified the longest-lasting car in the top 50 most populous cities.

Longest-Lasting Vehicle by City City Vehicle % Cars Over 200k Miles Albuquerque-Santa Fe, NM Toyota Sequoia 11.4% Atlanta, GA Toyota Land Cruiser 23.3% Austin, TX Toyota Land Cruiser 10.9% Baltimore, MD Toyota Sequoia 5.3% Birmingham, AL Toyota Sequoia 19.4% Boston, MA-Manchester, NH Toyota Sequoia 3.8% Charlotte, NC Toyota Sequoia 10.5% Chicago, IL Toyota Land Cruiser 13.8% Cincinnati, OH Toyota Sequoia 18.4% Cleveland-Akron (Canton), OH Toyota Sequoia 9.9% Columbus, OH Toyota Sequoia 7.0% Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX Toyota Land Cruiser 15.6% Denver, CO Toyota Land Cruiser 19.1% Detroit, MI Chevrolet Suburban 6.1% Fresno-Visalia, CA Toyota Avalon 4.4% Grand Rapids-Kalamazoo, MI Honda Odyssey 6.7% Greensboro-Winston Salem, NC Toyota Sequoia 15.3% Greenville-Spartanburg, SC Toyota Sequoia 14.6% Harrisburg-Lancaster-York, PA Toyota 4Runner 3.7% Hartford & New Haven, CT Toyota Sequoia 8.3% Houston, TX Toyota Land Cruiser 13.9% Indianapolis, IN Toyota Sequoia 17.8% Jacksonville, FL Toyota Sequoia 11.9% Kansas City, MO Toyota Sequoia 11.5% Las Vegas, NV Toyota Sequoia 4.2% Los Angeles, CA Toyota Land Cruiser 18.5% Memphis, TN Toyota Sequoia 7.8% Miami-Ft. Lauderdale, FL Toyota Sequoia 7.4% Milwaukee, WI Toyota Tundra 5.3% Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN Toyota Sequoia 15.0% Nashville, TN Toyota Sequoia 11.0% New York, NY Toyota Sequoia 5.6% Norfolk-Portsmouth-Newport News,VA Toyota Sequoia 11.6% Oklahoma City, OK Toyota Sequoia 22.0% Orlando-Daytona Beach, FL Toyota Sequoia 13.1% Philadelphia, PA Toyota Land Cruiser 11.3% Phoenix, AZ Toyota Land Cruiser 15.3% Pittsburgh, PA Toyota Sequoia 5.1% Portland, OR Toyota Land Cruiser 19.4% Raleigh-Durham (Fayetteville), NC Toyota Sequoia 14.3% Sacramento-Stockton-Modesto, CA Toyota Sequoia 10.9% Salt Lake City, UT Toyota Sequoia 12.1% San Antonio, TX Toyota Sequoia 7.9% San Diego, CA Toyota Sequoia 7.1% San Francisco-Oakland-San Jose, CA Toyota Land Cruiser 15.8% Seattle-Tacoma, WA Toyota Land Cruiser 18.4% St. Louis, MO Honda Odyssey 8.4% Tampa-St Petersburg (Sarasota), FL Toyota Sequoia 11.5% Washington, DC (Hagerstown, MD) Toyota Land Cruiser 10.3% West Palm Beach-Ft. Pierce, FL Toyota Sequoia 11.3%

The Toyota Sequoia is the top-ranked vehicle across 31 cities, followed by the Toyota Land Cruiser in 13 cities. Similar to the national list, the longest-lasting vehicles across the most populous cities are mainly truck-based SUVs.

Although full-size SUVs and pickup trucks are the vehicles most likely to reach 200,000 miles, there are still options for consumers who want an enduring vehicle outside of these categories, including sedans and hybrids.

As a car owner it’s important to remember that, regardless of the vehicle, proper maintenance and care is the best way to extend how long a vehicle lasts.

Methodology

iSeeCars.com analyzed over 11.8 million pre-owned cars sold in 2020. Models that were not in production as of the 2021 model year, heavy duty-vehicles, and low-volume models were excluded from further analysis. For each model, the percentage of the number of cars with at least 200,000 miles was mathematically modeled.

